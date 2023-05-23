Petrol pump owner killed: Daughter paid “Supari” to kill father over illicit relationship and abuse

Nagpur: Sensational events unfolded in the murder of Dilip Sontakke at a petrol pump in Bhiwapur under Umred Police, as details emerged of a chilling murder plot orchestrated by the deceased’s daughter. According to Nagpur Rural Police, Priya, the daughter of Dilip Rajeshwar Sontakke, a petrol pump owner from Dighori, Nagpur, stands accused of masterminding the crime.

According to cops, Priya allegedly paid contract killers, colloquially known as “Supari,” to carry out the gruesome act. The motive behind this shocking betrayal appears to be her father’s alleged illicit relationship and the mental and physical torment inflicted upon both herself and her mother.

Advertisement

The victim, Dilip Rajeshwar Sontakke, aged 60 and hailing from Dighori, Nagpur, fell prey to a meticulously planned attack. The three arrested suspects have been identified as Sheikh Afroz Sheikh Hanif (33) from Bada Tajbagh, Nagpur; Mohd Wasim Lal Mohd (29) from Kharbi; and Juber Khan.

Also Read : Live Murder: Petrol pump owner killed by armed assailants near Nagpur

According to police reports, Sontakke and his employee, Rajeshwar Nanhe, were counting cash inside the cabin around 10 am on Wednesday, May 17, when three masked robbers stormed in. The assailants, armed with a pistol and sharp weapons, launched a frenzied attack, stabbing Sontakke a horrifying 15 times. Nanhe also suffered stab wounds as he valiantly tried to intervene.

Seizing their opportunity, the robbers swiftly made off with Rs 1.34 lakh in cash, menacingly brandishing their weapons and threatening the injured Nanhe. The police were immediately alerted, and a team led by Additional Superintendent of Police Dr. Sandeep Pakhale, Police Inspector (LCB) Omprakash Kokate, and PI (Additional charge) Pramod Ghonge from Umred responded promptly. They swiftly cordoned off the entire Umred route, setting off in pursuit of the fleeing culprits.

For approximately 15 kilometers, the police gave chase to the robbers until they were spotted near Umred. In a desperate attempt to evade capture, the criminals doubled back on their motorcycle, but the determined police continued the pursuit. Their relentless efforts forced the robbers to abandon their vehicle and seek refuge in a nearby forest. The police team displayed commendable resolve, successfully apprehending the fleeing suspects.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement