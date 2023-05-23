Couple attacked in outskirts of Nagpur; woman molested, man shot in leg

Nagpur: A horrifying incident unfolded on the outskirts of Second Capital of the State on May 22 as a couple, who had gone out for dinner, fell victim to a vicious attack by three bike-borne assailants. The woman was subjected to molestation while her male companion was shot in the leg.

The assailants fled the scene with the woman’s iPhone, prompting the authorities to register an offense at Khaparkheda Police Station. A thorough investigation into the incident is currently underway.

According to the available information, the couple had been enjoying their evening, unaware of the imminent danger lurking in the shadows. As they were making their way home, three individuals on motorcycles intercepted them, abruptly turning their night into a terrifying ordeal.

In an act of sheer audacity, one of the attackers targeted the woman, subjecting her to molestation. Meanwhile, another assailant brandished a firearm and callously shot the male companion in the leg, inflicting a painful injury.

In a brazen act of theft, the assailants snatched the woman’s iPhone before swiftly making their escape from the scene.

The Nagpur Rural Police are currently collecting evidence, including any available CCTV footage and eyewitness testimonies, to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

