Live Murder: Petrol pump owner killed by armed assailants near Nagpur

Nagpur: A petrol pump owner was killed and an employee injured during a daylight robbery occurred in Bhiwapur village under Umred Police Station. Three armed men entered the facility in Bhiwapur on Wednesday, May 17 here, wearing masks. They escaped with ₹1.34 lakh in cash. The video of the CCTV footage has been viral on social media.

The deceased victim is Dilip Rajeshwar Sontakke, a 60-year-old resident of Nagpur. The injured employee, Rajeshwar Nanhe, is receiving treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagpur, according to the police.

The robbery took place at Patil petrol pump on the Bhiwapur highway. The Nagpur (rural) police reported that the three suspects were apprehended by the Umred police and the city crime branch within four hours of the incident. The stolen cash was also recovered.

According to police sources, Sontakke used to visit the petrol pump daily around 9:30 am. At approximately 10 am, while Sontakke and Nanhe were counting money in the cabin, the masked robbers arrived on a motorcycle with three riders.

The robbers entered the cabin, with one of them wielding a pistol, while the other two repeatedly stabbed Sontakke around 15 times. Nanhe attempted to intervene and was also stabbed by the assailants, as per the police.

