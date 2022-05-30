Nagpur: Another thief tipped-off Odisha burglars to target Beltarodi area on train journey

Advertisement

Two Odisha based burglars were nabbed by Rana Pratap Nagar cops involved in 16 cases housebreaking

Nagpur: The two Odisha burgers, who only targeted posh localities under Rana Pratap Nagar Police Station were guided to Second Capital of the State by another thief during their interaction on train journey, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 1 Lohit Matani here on Monday.

DCP Lohit Matani was addressing the press conference organised at Zone 1 DCP Office at Pratap Nagar Police Station. Additional Police Commissioner Navinchandra Reddy, Senior Police Inspector Vidya Jadhav were present on this occasion.

Prashant Kumar Sumant Karad (32) and Shrikant Karunakar Reddy (32), both residents of Odisha who were involved in 16 cases of housebreaking, mostly under Rana Pratap Nagar Police Station. Besides arresting the accused duo, cops have managed to recover stolen gold worth Rs 38.12 lakh from their possession.

Karad was nabbed by Rana Pratap Nagar Police red-handed on May 20, 2022. He was later taken to his native state to recover the valuables stolen from the city. During the same the involvement of another accused Reddy came to fore.

“The accused duo would travel to Nagpur via train and commit the crime. Soon after the burglary, they would leave to Raipur from where they would dispatch the stolen goods to Odisha,” informed Addl CP Navinchandra Reddy.

Senior PI Vidya Jadhav, PI Crime Arvind Raghuvanshi, PSI S E Bargal, SSI Anil Branhankar, Police Constables Chandramani Somkuwar, Vijay Tiwari, NPC Manoj Nimje, Police Sepoys Vishal Ghuge, Sarang Bharbat, Kishor Ingle, Kiran Shezwalkar, PC Sanjay Wanare and others made the arrest.

The action was planned under the supervision of Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, Jt CP Aswati Dorje, Addl CP Reddy and DCP Matani.

