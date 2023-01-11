Pesticides trader in Ganeshpeth duped of Rs 9.28 lakh in online fraud

Nagpur: Impersonating as fertilizer suppliers, three online fraudsters duped a wholesaler of plant growth regulator, bio-fertilizer and pesticides to the tune of Rs 9.28 lakh by siphoning off the amount after procuring all details about his bank account.

The victim, Atharva Nitin Vaidya (22), who is the director of Nitin Marketing Pvt Ltd, Shridevi Ratan Complex, near Agyaram Devi Mandir, Ganeshpeth, and deals in seeds and bio-pesticides, received calls from cell numbers 9609564654 and 7076351103 around 3.30 pm on December 9 last. Identifying themselves as Kuldeep Singh and Raju Ranjan Kumar, they told Vaidya that they wanted to place an order towards the supply of 320 bags of fertilizer and asked him for the quotation. They then procured all bank details about Vidya’s agency and siphoned off Rs 9.28 lakh from his account.

One Rajman, who holds an account in IndusInd Bank and resides at Sector 51, Gurgaon, Haryana, is also allegedly involved in the crime. Following a complaint lodged by the victim Atharva Vaidya, a resident of Laxmi Nagar (East), Ganeshpeth Police registered a case under Sections 420, 34 of the IPC, read with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of the Information Technology Act, and started investigation.

