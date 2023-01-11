8th APS re-union at Army Postal Service Wing held at Brigade of GRC, Kamptee

Nagpur: Army Postal Service Corps celebrated its 8th APS Re-union from January 5 to 7. A grand ceremonial parade was organised on January 5 at Brigade of Guards Regimental Centre, Kamptee. Lt Gen Rajinder Dewan, AVSM, VSM, QMG and Col Comdt APS reviewed the parade at Raghava Parade Ground, APS Wing, Kamptee.

A total of 94 of all ranks participated in the parade. During the Re-union, various activities comprising of veteran meet, interaction with APS veterans & families, discussion on Corps activities were held. A total of 76 veteran Officers and 52 veteran JCOs/ORs attended the Re-Union.

