ICAI Past President CA. Nihar N. Jambusaria appointment as the New President of SAFA for the year 2023

CA. Nihar N. Jambusaria, Past President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has been appointed as President of South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) for the year 2023

w. e. f. January 1, 2023.

South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) is a Network Partner of International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) and comprises of 11 accountancy bodies in South-Asian Region namely India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives and Afghanistan. Bhutan, where no accountancy body exists has been given an Observer status. SAFA has undertaken the leadership role in providing a new direction to the accountancy profession within the region and this Apex body has over 4,00,000 members affiliated with its member bodies. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is one of the founder members of SAFA and also hosts its Permanent Secretariat at New Delhi.

CA. Nihar N. Jambusaria, is a qualified Chartered Accountant since 1984 and was in practice for nearly 27 years. He held the presidency of ICAI in the year 2021-22. He is also a member of Professional Accountants in Business (PAIB) Advisory Group of IFAC.

He has represented ICAI on Integrated Reporting Council and had also been member of very important committees constituted by the Indian Government and Regulators relating to policy formation that include Government Accounting Standards Advisory Board (GASAB) and Audit Advisory Board- both constituted by the C&AG of India. He had also been nominated on the Review Committee for the B.Com (Hons) and B.Com New Syllabus for all the Universities in the Country by the University Grants Commission (UGC). He was a Member of the e – Commerce Committee formed by the Ministry of Finance and Peer Review Committee of the Central Board of Direct Taxes.

