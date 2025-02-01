“People’s budget, milestone in India’s development journey”: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting ‘people’s budget’ in the Parliament today. He lauded the Budget 2025 as the ‘milestone’ in India’s development journey.

The Prime Minister said the Budget prioritises boosting people’s savings rather than just filling the ‘treasury’. He highlighted that tax relief measures would significantly benefit the middle class and salaried employees. The Prime Minister also declared that it will boost investment and push the country towards the ‘Viksit Bharat’s’ goal.

“This budget is a force multiplier. This budget will increase savings, investment, consumption and growth rapidly. I congratulate Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her entire team for this Janata Janardan, People’s budget,” PM added.

Elaborating on the ‘reforms’ included in this year’s budget, the PM said, “In the budget, priority has been given to all the sectors of employment in every way.” Modi said that the new budget will contribute in bringing change in the coming days.

“Due to giving an infrastructure status, the construction of big ships in India will be encouraged, the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan will get momentum. We all know that SHIP building construction is the sector that gives maximum employment. Similarly, there is a lot of potential for tourism in the country,” PM said.

Highlighting the gifts for the tourism and hospitality sector, the PM asserted, “Hotels will be built at 50 important tourist stations, for the first time, by bringing hotels under the ambit of infrastructure, tourism will get a big boost. This will give energy to the hospitality sector, which is a very big sector of employment.”