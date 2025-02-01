‘A dream budget for middle class,’ CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday expressed joy about the newly presented Union Budget. While speaking to reporters in Mumbai, he said, “I thank Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for a dream budget. This will give a massive benefit to the middle class, the newly employed. This will lead to an increase in expenditure. MSMEs will benefit. This will lead to employment generation. A bold step taken, is what I can say about the budget. It is a milestone for India’s financial progress.”

The budget introduces major tax reforms, including raising the income tax exemption limit to Rs 12 lakhs and increasing the TDS threshold on rent from Rs 2.40 lakh to Rs 6 lakh annually.

Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a “comprehensive and visionary” Union Budget 2025.

Calling it a blueprint for a “developed and best India in every field,” Shah pointed out key aspects of the budget, particularly the exemption of income tax up to Rs 12 lakh. “The middle class is always in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s heart,” he said.