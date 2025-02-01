Dr. Anup Marar lauds Union Budget 2025 for transforming India’s healthcare landscape

Nagpur.: In a landmark development, the Union Budget 2025 has been widely applauded by experts and healthcare professionals for its transformative approach towards India’s healthcare ecosystem. Dr. Anup Marar, CEO (Healthcare) at Meghe Group of Institutions and a prominent figure in the healthcare sector, expressed his strong support for the measures announced in the budget. According to Dr. Marar, these initiatives will not only improve the quality of care available to millions but will also set the stage for a more accessible and affordable healthcare system across the country.

With an illustrious career that spans several key leadership roles—serving as CEO (Healthcare) of Meghe Group of Institutions, Director at Shalinitai Meghe Hospital & Research Centre, Director at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Super Specialty Institute, and Convener of the Vidarbha Hospitals Association, as well as holding a directorial position at DMIHER Off Campus—Dr. Marar’s comprehensive perspective is shaping the narrative on the budget’s impact.

Dr. Marar highlighted the allocation of over ₹99,000 crore for the enhancement of primary and secondary healthcare infrastructure as a “much-needed boost” for the nation’s health services. He noted that this significant investment is poised to address long-standing challenges in rural and underserved urban areas, where access to quality healthcare has been limited. “This allocation is a game-changer for our healthcare system. Strengthening primary healthcare centers, especially in remote regions, is critical for early diagnosis and prevention of diseases,” Dr. Marar said.

One of the standout features of the Union Budget is the government’s commitment to expanding medical education. The plan to add 10,000 medical seats next year, with a target of 75,000 seats over the next five years, directly addresses the persistent issue of the doctor-patient ratio. Dr. Marar emphasized, “Increasing medical seats is an essential step towards ensuring that we have enough qualified doctors to serve our growing population. This will help bridge the gap between demand and supply in healthcare services.”

Additionally, the budget’s focus on oncology was warmly received by the medical community. With the establishment of 200 cancer care centers nationwide, the government is taking decisive steps to combat rising cancer incidences. Dr. Marar remarked, “Investing in specialized cancer care centers will undoubtedly improve outcomes for patients and reduce the burden on existing facilities.”

The budget also introduces measures aimed at reducing treatment costs by including 36 life-saving drugs in the fully exempted category and another six under concessional duty. Dr. Marar views this as a critical move towards making advanced treatments affordable for all. “Lowering the cost of essential drugs can have a profound impact on public health, particularly for economically vulnerable populations,” he explained.

Other notable initiatives include the ‘Heal in India’ program to boost medical tourism and the provision of broadband connectivity to primary healthcare centers, ensuring that even remote areas have improved access to telemedicine and digital health services.

In conclusion, Dr. Anup Marar expressed optimism that the Union Budget 2025 will herald a new era for India’s healthcare system. “These reforms represent a holistic approach that not only strengthens infrastructure and education but also prioritizes patient care and affordability,” he affirmed. With such progressive measures, India is well on its way to establishing itself as a global healthcare destination.