Nagpur: A large number of people swarmed the Janata Darbar organised by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at his Gandhinagar-based office on Saturday.

People submitted a horde of problems being faced by them. Gadkari, who is at forefront in resolving problems of people, heard the problems people patiently and assured look into them positively.

All the BJP MLAs from city and office-bearers were present in the Janata Darbar of Gadkari.