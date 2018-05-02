People must rally behind Adv Jayashree Patil firmly: BJP leader

Nagpur: BJP Corporator and party’s State General Secretary Adv Dharmapal Meshram appealed people to rally behind Adv Jayashree Patil on whose petition the Bombay High Court ordered the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the allegations of corruption against the former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. “A crusador like Adv Patil needs support for strengthening the fight against corruption,” Adv Meshram said.

Adv Meshram said that the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had charged Deshmukh of asking the suspended cop Sachin Waze to extort Rs 100 crore per month from bars and hotels in Mumbai. The matter is very serious. Subsequently, Adv Jayashree Patil filed a petition in Bombay High Court and also a caveat plea in Supreme Court against Anil Deshmukh and the Maharashtra Government’s decision to go to the apex court challeging High Court order.

“Some so-called Maratha leaders have lodged a police complaint against Adv Patil who stood against corrupt system without fear. This fight is not between Maratha community and Adv Patil. The fight is against the corrupt system by an alert citizen. Hence the need of the hour is to stand behind Adv Patil firmly and resolutely. All sections of people including Maratha community should take part in this fight,” Adv Meshram exhorted.



