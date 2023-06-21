Pending Adoptions: At 329, Maharashtra has highest pending cases in India, 21 from Nagpur

Nagpur: The Ministry of Women and Child Development has identified Maharashtra as the state with the highest number of pending adoption cases in the country. As of September 2022, a staggering 329 adoption cases remain unresolved in Maharashtra, with 21 cases originating from Nagpur alone. These numbers shed light on the pressing issue faced by aspiring parents and children awaiting adoption in the state.

According to sources, the delay in resolving these cases can be attributed to the uncertainty caused by a January order from the Bombay High Court. The order imposed an interim stay on the transfer of pending adoption cases from courts to District Magistrates (DMs). Consequently, 174 cases await adoption orders in Maharashtra, and an additional 35 fresh cases are still pending with the District Magistrates.

As per the available details from the District Women and Child Development Department, Nagpur, 21 cases are pending in the Second Capital of the State.

The backlog of 329 cases primarily resides at the Specialized Adoption Agency (SAA) or the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) level. The accumulation of these cases has caused significant strain on the adoption process in Maharashtra, leaving prospective adoptive parents and waiting children in limbo.

It is pertinent to mention that in the past nine months, India has witnessed over 2,297 successful adoptions under the amended adoption rules implemented in September of the previous year. A senior official from the Women and Child Development Ministry highlighted these figures, indicating the positive impact of the revised regulations. However, the delay in resolving adoption cases in Maharashtra has hindered the state’s progress in this regard.

Currently, there are 2,191 children available for adoption in India, while a substantial number of 30,217 prospective adoptive parents are registered domestically. Additionally, 984 prospective adoptive parents from abroad have expressed their interest in adopting a child from India.

Records from the Women and Child Development Ministry reveal that when the amended Juvenile Justice Act came into effect, almost 997 adoption cases were pending in various courts. The Bombay High Court’s interim order regarding the implementation of new rules further exacerbated the backlog, particularly affecting Maharashtra.

The situation in Maharashtra highlights the need for urgent measures to address the pending adoption cases. Authorities must work towards streamlining the adoption process, resolving legal uncertainties, and ensuring the well-being of waiting children and hopeful parents. Efforts should be directed towards expediting the transfer of cases from courts to District Magistrates, ultimately leading to the timely placement of children into loving and nurturing families.

As the Ministry of Women and Child Development continues its efforts to prioritize adoption processes, it is crucial for stakeholders, including the judiciary and concerned authorities, to collaborate and find suitable solutions. Only through concerted efforts and efficient coordination can the challenges faced by adoption cases in Nagpur and Maharashtra be effectively overcome, ensuring a brighter future for the waiting children and their prospective parents.

– Shubham Nagdeve

