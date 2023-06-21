MTDC halts development works at Ambazari Garden in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has taken a significant step by instructing Garuda Amusement Park Pvt Ltd to immediately stop all development activities at Ambazari Garden. The MTDC has issued a stay order on the ongoing development project until further notice, following a report submitted by a committee appointed by the Nagpur Divisional Commissioner.

Garuda Amusement Park Pvt Ltd, currently under scrutiny for its alleged demolition of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Cultural Bhavan in the Ambazari Garden area, was implementing a development project at the garden. The project was being carried out on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) basis.

Based on the findings of the committee appointed by the Nagpur Divisional Commissioner, the MTDC has issued a directive to Garuda Amusement Park Pvt Ltd to immediately halt all development works at Ambazari Garden. The order serves as a stay on the project until further orders are issued.

The MTDC’s intervention highlights its commitment to preserving the cultural and historical significance of Ambazari Garden. By temporarily halting the development project, the MTDC aims to ensure a thorough examination of the situation and prevent any further potential damage.

