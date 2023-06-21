Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam held in Nagpur

Nagpur: The ninth International Day of Yoga is being celebrated across India today on June 21, 2023. The theme of this year’s International Yoga Day is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, with the aim of creating awareness among citizens about yoga and encouraging citizens, students to start practicing yoga.

For the purpose, a special program was organized on behalf of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Central Bureau of Communications, Field Office Nagpur, Government of India in collaboration with Labour Welfare Board, Nagpur at Lalit Kala Bhawan, Indora, Nagpur at 6 am. On this occasion, various types of asanas, yoga exercises were performed by the attendees under the guidance of yoga instructors Sangeeta Sonsal and Pranay Sakharkar.

On this occasion, Vasant Karode, aged 82 years and Jyotitai Janbandhu (Senior Social Worker) were the chief guests of the program. Chittaranjan Chaure, Working President, Inspector of Labour Welfare Board Devendra Dutt and a large number of youth were mainly present. Also, there was a performance by the artists of Rangdhun Kalamanch.

