Pele, Brazil’s Legendary Three-Time World Cup-Winning Footballer, Dies At The Age Of 82

Footballing legend Pele, who is also a three-time World Cup winner, passed away at the age of 82, his daughter confirmed on Instagram on Thursday night. The footballer gained immense fame in the world of football, and scored a record 1,281 goals throughout his career.

Doctors had detected a tumor on his colon in September this year, following which Pele was frequently in and out of the hospital. During his last visit Pele was also diagnosed with a respiratory infection.

Soon after the news broke out wishes and tributes started pouring on social media from footballing greats, which included the likes of modern day superstars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar.

Messi, who recently lifted the FIFA World Cup with Argentina, took to his official Instagram account to pay his respect to Pele.

