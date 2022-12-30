Rishabh Pant HOSPITALISED after MASSIVE road accident near Roorkee

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has been hospitalised after he met with an accident at a high near Roorkee via returning to Delhi. The initial reports say that Pant has sustained injuries after his car crashed into a divider and caught fire.

It is no clear whether Pant was driving his own car or not. The can has totally damaged as can be seen in the pictures below. The pictures are floating on social media where one cans see Pant has received injuries at the back and on his head.

His car is also totally burnt and the images are very scary, reflecting on how bad the crash must have been.

