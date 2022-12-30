Modi’s mother Hiraben passes away

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraben (99) passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday.

A bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on Wednesday after her health deteriorated, informed the news of her demise.

“Hiraben Modi passed away on 30/12/2022 at 3.30 am during the treatment at U N Mehta Heart Hospital”, the medical bulletin said.

In fond tributes to his mother following her death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday he always felt in her the presence of a trinity combining an ascetic’s journey, a selfless doer and a life committed to values.

“A glorious century rests at God’s feet,” Modi said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Modi recalled that when he met her on her 100th birthday, she had told him: “work with wisdom and live with purity”.

