Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run on Umred Road, Case Registered Against Unknown Driver

Nagpur – A 29-year-old man lost his life in a tragic hit-and-run incident near Atul Lawn on Umred Road in Wathoda on April 29, 2025. The police have registered a case against an unidentified car driver responsible for the fatal crash.

The victim, Suraj Sukhdas Jangde, a resident of Vinoba Nagar near Hanuman Mandir in Hudkeshwar, was reportedly walking home between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm when he was struck by a speeding vehicle. The driver did not stop and fled the scene immediately after the collision.

Jangde sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries around midnight on May 2.

Initially classified as an accidental death, the case was upgraded following a complaint lodged by the victim’s sister, Laxmi Sukhdas Jangde (26). Acting on the complaint, Wathoda Police registered a case under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 134 and 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Assistant Police Inspector Vande is leading the investigation. Efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend the absconding driver.

