Kerala Youth Arrested in Nagpur for Alleged Naxal Links

Nagpur: In a major security-related development, Lakadganj Police have arrested a 26-year-old man from Kerala on charges of allegedly preparing to wage war against the Government of India. The accused, identified as Rejaz M. Sheeba Sydeek, a resident of Edappally in Kerala, was detained from a hotel in Lakadganj on Wednesday evening, where he was staying with a female companion.

Acting on intelligence inputs regarding Sydeek’s suspected Naxalite affiliations, police conducted a raid at the hotel and reportedly seized literature promoting Naxal ideology. Among the items recovered were documents referencing Marxism-Leninism and a book on G.N. Saibaba — the former Delhi University professor convicted for Maoist links. An English letter found in Sydeek’s possession allegedly criticised the government’s anti-Naxal operations and advocated for peace talks with the banned CPI (Maoist).

Sources indicate that Sydeek claims to be a journalist and student activist. He had recently taken part in a press conference in Delhi supporting journalists arrested across India. Sydeek is reportedly affiliated with the Democratic Students Association and has contributed to online publications such as Maktoob Media and The Observer Post, focusing on topics like caste oppression, communal violence, and human rights.

Sydeek was accompanied by a 22-year-old woman from Patna, Bihar, who is currently pursuing higher education in Pune. She had allegedly booked the hotel room in Lakadganj where the duo was staying after connecting via Instagram. According to sources, she had been residing in Nagpur as a paying guest. She has also been detained and placed under separate arrest, though the specific charges against her remain undisclosed at this time.

Police have booked Sydeek under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including:

Section 149 – Preparing to wage war against the Government of India

Section 192 – Provocation with intent to cause riot

Section 351 – Criminal intimidation

Section 353 – Statements conducing to public mischief

Authorities are continuing to investigate the extent of Sydeek’s alleged involvement in Naxal-linked activities. Digital and physical evidence seized during the raid is currently under forensic examination.

