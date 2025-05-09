MG WINDSOR EV PRO launched at Nangia Cars (MG NAGPUR)

Advertisement



Nagpur: JSW MG Motor India, today, launched MG Windsor PRO that will elevate the business class travel experience with the inclusion of new tech and safety features, along with a new 52.9 kWh battery pack. The MG Windsor has witnessed phenomenal customer response since its launch and the addition of the PRO series will further strengthen its market performance. Launched at an attractive introductory BaaS price of INR 12.49L + INR 4.5/km and ex-showroom price of INR 17,49,800 (Valid for first 8,000 bookings), the MG Windsor PRO promises to accelerate the rapid transition to EVs.

The MG WINDSOR EV PRO was unveiled by Mr. Akshit Nangia and Mr. Abhimanyu Nangia from Nangia cars.

The company will offer lifetime battery warranty to the first owner of MG Windsor PRO. In addition, JSW MG Motor India will offer its 3-60 assured buyback plan*** for the MG Windsor PRO which ensures that it will retain 60% of its value after 3 years.

“MG Windsor has been instrumental in accelerating the growth of India’s 4W-EV segment, winning customers over with its compelling value proposition. Positive word-of-mouth from early buyers fuelled its rapid acceptance, extending its reach beyond metro cities into Tier II and III markets. By introducing a product that stands apart from the conventional, we have successfully connected with a new wave of buyers. Alongside our partners, we remain committed to redefining the Indian auto landscape by delivering relevant innovations at the right time with the right technology. The launch of the MG Windsor PRO reflects our commitment to providing expanded choices, instilling greater confidence in EVs in general, and inviting more customers to venture confidently into the future of sustainable mobility.”

PRO Battery, Interiors & Style: The Windsor PRO, now comes with a larger 52.9 kWh battery pack, offering an extended certified range of 449 km** (MIDC P1 + P2), while delivering 136 PS of power and 200 Nm of instant torque. In addition, the Windsor PRO will offer three new and vibrant colour options, Celadon Blue, Aurora Silver and Glaze Red, along with a new 18” dual tone machined alloys, enhancing its style quotient. The new dual-tone Ivory and Black interiors will entail an all-new cabin experience.

Key Highlights:

• The MG Windsor PRO will be available at an introductory ex-showroom price of INR 17,49,800 (valid for first 8,000 bookings)

• MG Windsor PRO will be available in the Essence PRO variant

• MG Windsor became the fastest EV to achieve the 20K sales milestone since launch

Product Highlights:

• PRO Battery: Larger battery pack of 52.9 kWh, offering certified range of 449 kms** (MIDC P1+P2)

• PRO Safety: Offered with 12 major ADAS L2 features, providing a safe driving experience every time

• PRO Tech: Equipped with Vehicle2Load and Vehicle2Vehicle, capable of powering up other appliances and e-vehicles

• PRO Convenience: Enhanced comfort and convenience with the addition of Powered Tailgate

• PRO Interiors: Dual-tone Ivory and Black interiors enhance the premium appeal of the car

• PRO Style: 3 new colour shades (Celadon Blue, Aurora Silver, Glaze Red) offered with 18” dual tone machined alloys

PRO Safety: The Windsor PRO also comes equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), offering 12 major features with 3 levels of warnings (audio, visual and haptic), always ensuring the safety of occupants. These features include Traffic Jam Assist, Vehicle Safe Stop, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bend Cruise Assistance (Sub-function of ACC), Lane Departure Warning, Lane Departure Prevention, Lane Keep Assist, Intelligent Headlamp Control, Forward Collision Warning. Automatic Emergency braking system, and Intelligent Hydraulic Braking Assistance.

PRO Tech & Convenience: The new Windsor PRO gets a suite of “PRO” features elevating comfort, technology and luxury. It now gets Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) technologies. The V2L features allow users to power external devices directly from the car, making it ideal for outdoor enthusiasts and professionals alike. While the V2V technology enables energy sharing capabilities between compatible EVs – underscoring MG’s commitment to sustainable innovation. The car also comes equipped with a Powered Tailgate, adding a touch of convenience for customers.

The MG Windsor PRO features the futuristic AeroGlide design language and is built on MG’s Global Smart Electric Platform, renowned for its reliability. The new interiors are plush, and the reclinable (up to 135 degrees) Aero Lounge seats turn every journey into a premium experience. Additionally, the expansive Infinity View Glass Roof adds to the business-class experience. Immersive technology powered by i-SMART # with 80+ connected features,100+ AI-based voice commands, and entertainment features is powered by a massive 15.6” GRANDVIEW Touch Display in the central console.

