“PEACE Foundation and CARE Hospital Join Forces for ‘Use Heart, Know Heart’ Awareness

Nagpur: To create awareness amongst the people on this year’s theme ‘Use Heart, Know Heart’ a rally was organized by the PEACE foundation along with CARE hospital, Nagpur.

Mrs.Kanchan Gadkari graced the occasion as Chief Guest and flagged off the rally from SewaSadanschool. Children from various schools participated in the rally, which culminated at Maharajbagh. The participants displayed banners highlighting slogans like ‘Eat right Stay bright’ and ‘Swasta Bharat’.

Members of the CARE hospital also performed a small skit on the topic balanced nutrition and healthy lifestyle which was highly appreciated by the audience.

A scintillating band performance was also the highlight on the occasion.For the students of Grade VIII who participated in the event it was a good learning experience as it helped them to spread the message of a healthy lifestyle amongst the public.

