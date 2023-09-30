Nagpur Crime Branch rescues minor girl from flesh trade in Hudkeshwar



Nagpur: In a swift operation, the Crime Branch’s Unit-4 successfully rescued a minor girl who had fallen victim to a flesh trade racket masterminded by a nefarious couple. Acting on a tip-off, officers conducted a raid on a residence in the Hudkeshwar area, culminating in the arrest of a woman and the identification of another accused, who is currently evading law enforcement.

The primary accused, identified as Shubhangi Yogiraj Nagose (35), hails from Plot No. 6, Sarvashree Nagar. Her accomplice, Bhupendra Dube (30), a resident of Itwari, remains at large.

The Unit-4 officers had received credible intelligence indicating that Shubhangi Nagose and Bhupendra Dube were orchestrating a prostitution syndicate from Plot No. 6, Sarvashree Nagar. In a meticulous operation, they deployed an undercover officer as a customer to ascertain the veracity of the information. Subsequently, when it was confirmed that Shubhangi was indeed exploiting young girls by luring them with monetary incentives, law enforcement swiftly moved in.

The operation led to the successful rescue of a 17-year-old girl who had been ensnared in the clutches of this illicit trade.

A case has been registered against the accused couple under Sections 3, 4, 5, 7 of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act, in conjunction with Sections 4, 8, 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The case has been lodged at the Hudkeshwar Police Station.

