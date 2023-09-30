Better Late Than Never! Maha Govt takes steps to address flood-related issues in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a concerted effort to tackle the aftermath of recent floods in Nagpur, a high-level meeting was convened at Bachat Bhavan. The gathering was attended by key dignitaries, including Municipal Commissioner Dr. Abhijeet Chaudhary, District Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar, Zilla Parishad President Mukta Kokkde, MLAs Krishna Khopde, Vikas Kumbhare, and Ashish Jaiswal, Vikas Thakre, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Saumya Sharma, State Disaster Response Force Commandant Dr. Priyanka Naranaware, Relief and Rehabilitation Department Deputy Secretary Dharurkar, ex-Mayor and Honorary Secretary to DCM Sandeep Joshi, along with other officials. Notably, Director of State Disaster Management Department Appasaheb Dhulaj participated in the meeting via video conferencing.

During the session, the Minister emphasized the urgency of completing pending Panchnamas for various affected areas. These assessments are crucial for gauging the extent of damage and expediting relief efforts. He also instructed officials to conduct Panchnamas for citizens who, while affected, may not seek financial aid.

Addressing the concerns raised by public representatives regarding flood-affected regions, the Minister assured that the Government is committed to resolving all challenges pertaining to the Nag river’s flow. He announced plans to embark on a permanent construction project, which includes the reconstruction of certain bridges using advanced technology. A structural audit of the Ambazari lake, with a history spanning 150 years, is slated to be conducted, ensuring its safety for the next century. Furthermore, encroachments along the city’s drainage systems will be addressed promptly.

In a bid to expedite long-pending projects, the Minister announced the initiation of ministerial-level meetings, demonstrating the Government’s resolve to ensure that critical work is brought to fruition.

The measures outlined in this meeting signal a determined effort by the authorities to not only respond effectively to the recent floods but also to fortify the region against future calamities. The comprehensive approach towards infrastructure development and disaster management underscores the Government’s commitment to the welfare and safety of Nagpur’s residents.

