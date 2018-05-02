Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Aug 5th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

PDP MP tears kurta to protest scrapping of Article 370

As soon as home minister Amit Shah announced the government’s move to abrogate Article 370 that gives special status to the state, Peoples Democratic Party’s Rajya Sabha MP tore his kurta before he and another party MP were asked to leave the House.

Nazir Ahmad Laway and MM Fayaz of Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP were asked to go out of the House after they attempted to tear the constitution.

With black bands tied to their arms and wrists, the two Rajya Sabha leaders continued the protest.

In anger, Fayaz tore his kurta.

Senior Congress leader, Gulam Nabi Azad, who is from Jammu and Kashmir, condemned the act of the PDP lawmakers.

“I strongly condemn the actions of the two MPs who attempted to tear the constitution. We stand by the Constitution of India. We will lay down our lives to save the constitution of India,” Azad said in the Upper House of the Parliament.

The Parliament witnessed unruly scenes after Shah said that Article 370 of the Constitution, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, has been removed by presidential order.

The announcement came after a cabinet meeting was held at the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day.

The home minister also said that Jammu and Kashmir will be “reorganised” with the bifurcation of the state into two union territories — Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Happening Nagpur
‘Subah- from darkness to dawn’ deals with drug abuse in unconventional way
‘Subah- from darkness to dawn’ deals with drug abuse in unconventional way
Local Talent showcase themselves at Open Mic 5.0
Local Talent showcase themselves at Open Mic 5.0
Nagpur Crime News
Cops parade two goons arrested for robbing trader, ransacking vehicles in Ganeshpeth
Cops parade two goons arrested for robbing trader, ransacking vehicles in Ganeshpeth
Woman molested, hubby thrashed at a bar on Amravati Road, cops hunt 3 goons
Woman molested, hubby thrashed at a bar on Amravati Road, cops hunt 3 goons
Maharashtra News
पावसामुळे विदर्भ, दुरंतोसह अनेक गाड्या रद्द
पावसामुळे विदर्भ, दुरंतोसह अनेक गाड्या रद्द
नागरिकांनो पावसाळ्यात सावधानता बाळगा:-तहसीलदार अरविंद हिंगे
नागरिकांनो पावसाळ्यात सावधानता बाळगा:-तहसीलदार अरविंद हिंगे
Hindi News
370 हटाने पर विहिप और बजरंग दल ने मनाया ‘आनंद उत्सव ‘
370 हटाने पर विहिप और बजरंग दल ने मनाया ‘आनंद उत्सव ‘
जम्मू कश्मीर में 370 समाप्त करने पर शहर के वकीलों ने किया निर्णय का स्वागत
जम्मू कश्मीर में 370 समाप्त करने पर शहर के वकीलों ने किया निर्णय का स्वागत
Trending News
Article 370 Revoked, J&K no More a State; Modi Govt’s Bold Attempt to Resolve Kashmir Issue
Article 370 Revoked, J&K no More a State; Modi Govt’s Bold Attempt to Resolve Kashmir Issue
Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah To Be Placed Under House Arrest: News media
Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah To Be Placed Under House Arrest: News media
Featured News
Celebrations erupt in city over scrapping of Article 370
Celebrations erupt in city over scrapping of Article 370
Video : Alexis Hospital’s Dr Jayant Kelwade on causes and types of diabetes
Video : Alexis Hospital’s Dr Jayant Kelwade on causes and types of diabetes
Trending In Nagpur
पावसामुळे विदर्भ, दुरंतोसह अनेक गाड्या रद्द
पावसामुळे विदर्भ, दुरंतोसह अनेक गाड्या रद्द
PIET organizes Lakshya on a high note of Enthusiasm
PIET organizes Lakshya on a high note of Enthusiasm
नागरिकांनो पावसाळ्यात सावधानता बाळगा:-तहसीलदार अरविंद हिंगे
नागरिकांनो पावसाळ्यात सावधानता बाळगा:-तहसीलदार अरविंद हिंगे
‘Subah- from darkness to dawn’ deals with drug abuse in unconventional way
‘Subah- from darkness to dawn’ deals with drug abuse in unconventional way
370 हटाने पर विहिप और बजरंग दल ने मनाया ‘आनंद उत्सव ‘
370 हटाने पर विहिप और बजरंग दल ने मनाया ‘आनंद उत्सव ‘
Local Talent showcase themselves at Open Mic 5.0
Local Talent showcase themselves at Open Mic 5.0
जम्मू कश्मीर में 370 समाप्त करने पर शहर के वकीलों ने किया निर्णय का स्वागत
जम्मू कश्मीर में 370 समाप्त करने पर शहर के वकीलों ने किया निर्णय का स्वागत
CM Fadvanis to receive 2 lakh Rakhis from city
CM Fadvanis to receive 2 lakh Rakhis from city
डेंगू के रोकथाम के लिए मनपा के पास उपाययोजना नहीं
डेंगू के रोकथाम के लिए मनपा के पास उपाययोजना नहीं
‘Anand Utsav’ by VHP, Bajrang Dal over scrapping of Article 370
‘Anand Utsav’ by VHP, Bajrang Dal over scrapping of Article 370
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145