Published On : Mon, Aug 5th, 2019

Celebrations erupt in city over scrapping of Article 370

Nagpur: Celebrations erupted in city over scrapping of Article 370 that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah proposed to remove Article 370 in Rajya Sabha on Monday, activists of Yuva Kranti Manch celebrated the historic decision by bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets in Khamla area.

The Yuva Kranti Manch activists including Panju Totwani, Prakash Totwani, Rishikesh Jadhav, Parmanand Shivani, Raju Gangwani, Chhotu Sahu, Manisha Thakre, Swati Kheta, Pramod Shende, Pravin Dongre, Ashu Dembwani, Atul Panjwani, Rohit Katare, Sachin Katare, Sijjar Amrapali, Rohul Totwani, Kailas Jangid and many others erupted in joy as Centre moved to make Jammu and Kashmir a Union Territory and Ladakh a separate Union Territory by scrapping the Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

