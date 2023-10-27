PCR for killers of Nagpur hotelier Jamil Ahmed till Nov 1

Nagpur: Tehsil Police arrested three goons — Mohammed Pervez Mohammad Harun, Salman Khan and Ashish Bishen — in connection with the sensational murder of hotelier-cum-property dealer Jameel Ahmed and obtained remand for their custodial interrogation till November 1.

Accused Mohammed Pervez (24) is the nephew of gangster Abu Khan (now in Nagpur Jail). Accused Salman Khan (27) is the son of history-sheeter Chhota Shamsher. Jameel Ahmed (52) was shot dead at the reception lounge of his Al-Kareen Guest House at Mehrunnisa Complex near Rehman Chowk, Mominpura, in the small hours on Wednesday.

Jameel Ahmed had a dispute over financial dealings with Mohammed Pervez, who, too, was a real estate agent. Mohammad Pervez, his friends Salman and Ashish, allegedly hatched a plan to eliminate Jamil Ahmed if he failed to give money. Accordingly, they stormed into the reception lounge of Al-Kareem Guest House. Mohammed Pervez took out a pistol and shot at Jameel Ahmed from point blank range killing him on the spot.

According to a report in a local English daily, Mohammad Parvez, mastermind of the murder in Mominpura, claims he killed guest house owner Jameel Ahmed Abdul Kareem to avenge the past insult of his father Mohd Haroon. Parvez and his father Haroon had helped Jameel get a tenant vacated from the building in which the guest house was started.

The murder has led to a major shake-up in Nagpur police, including transfers of seven cops from Nandanvan police station to headquarters for failing to take preventive action against Salman, who is the son of dreaded goon Chhota Shamsher from Hasanbagh. Parvez is the nephew of top gangster Abu Khan, who is now in jail.

The city police top brass cracked the whip following a spate of actions initiated at various police stations like Yashodhara Nagar, Sakkardara and Nandanvan to round up goons in groups.

The three assailants have been remanded to police custody till November 1 by the court.

