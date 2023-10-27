Two Students from Centre Point School Katol Road Selected for 4th Khelo India Winter Games 2024

Nagpur: In a remarkable feat, two talented students from Centre Point School (CPS) Katol Road have been selected for the prestigious 4th Khelo India Winter Games 2024, a testament to their exceptional skills and dedication to their respective sports.

The selected students, Arnav Gandhi from Grade XII, and Abdullah Rangoonwala from Grade XI, have demonstrated outstanding prowess in their chosen disciplines, showcasing their immense potential in the realm of winter sports.

Advertisement

Expressing great pride in the students’ achievements, Shilpee Ganguly, Director Principal, CPS, Katol Road, said, “We are thrilled and immensely proud of Arnav and Abdullah for their remarkable achievement. Their selection for the 4th Khelo India Winter Games is a testament to their hard work, determination and exceptional talent. We are confident that they will represent our school and the nation with great honour and sportsmanship,” adding, “At CPS, we strive to foster an environment that encourages sports excellence alongside academic achievements, ensuring that students have the opportunity to shine in various spheres of life.”

Arnav, who will be competing in Snowshoe Running, said, “Being selected for the Khelo India Winter Games is a dream come true for me. I am grateful to my school for providing me with the support and facilities needed to excel in my sport. I have received great support from my teachers, coaches and family members which has motivated me to achieve this feat. I am looking forward to giving my best in the competition.”

Abdullah, who will also be participating in Snowshoe Running, said, “This opportunity is a huge milestone in my sports career. I am thankful to my coaches, teachers, and family for their unwavering support. My school helped me by providing me with the best mentors and best facilities that helped me build up my confidence to participate in a prestigious event like this. I am excited to represent CPS Katol Road Nagpur and showcase my skills at the national level.”

Since August, both Arnav and Abdullah have been diligently honing their skills in this sport under the guidance of school coach Mehboob Ansari. Arnav dedicated 1.5 hours each day to intensive endurance training, while Abdullah focused on covering distances of 4km to 5km daily through fast jogging, a crucial component of endurance training.

The Khelo India Winter Games, organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, is a platform that recognises and nurtures young sporting talent from across the country.

About Centre Point

Centre Point School (CPS) is a network of four K-12 schools across Nagpur with over 6,000 students. CPS is known for its rich legacy of providing a holistic education that extends beyond the classroom. With a focus on both physical and academic development, CPS aims to help students excel in various fields. Since its establishment in 1988, the school has been dedicated to evolving and adapting to the changing educational landscape. This commitment is reflected in the continuous upgrades to the curriculum, infrastructure, and student-teacher experiences. By blending tradition with modern approaches to learning, CPS ensures that its students are well-prepared to thrive in an ever-evolving world.

Three branches of CPS are affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Centre Point School International offers the CAIE, Cambridge Assessment International Education (IGCSE)

For more information, please visit: www.centrepointschools.com

The Group:

CPS is part of LIGHTHOUSE LEARNING, one of India’s leading Early Childhood & K-12 Education groups. Our group is committed to building a robust foundation & new-age skills in future generations with student-centred goals that align its network of over 1,200 Pre-Schools and 44 Schools. Lighthouse Learning Group delivers the joy of learning to over 150,000 children every day and employs a talented workforce of over 10,000 people across its office and campuses.

For more information, please visit: www.lighthouse-learning.com

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement