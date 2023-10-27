NMC conducts lottery for 480 flats at ‘Swapnaniketan’ on Kamptee Road

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) conducted a computerised lottery for allocation of 480 flats in the ‘Swapnaniketan’ project being constructed at Mauja Wanjara, Kamptee Road, Nagpur, by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The draw was held at Suresh Bhat Auditorium. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari was present on the occasion. Additional Commissioner Sunil Lahane, Chief Engineer Rajeev Gaikwad, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Sadashiv Shelke, Deputy Commissioner Nirbhay Jain, Director of Information and Technology Department Mahesh Dhamecha, Superintending Engineer Manoj Talewar, Developer Gaurav Aggarwal, IndusInd Bank’s Divisional Manager Sunil Bholkar, NEML’s. Akshay Bhosle, Executive Engineer Sunil Uike, Ajay Pazre, Sunil Uike, Prateek Gajbhiye, Pushpa Joge, Vaijayanti Ade, Information and Technology Officer Swapnil Lokhande and others were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Chaudhari congratulated all the beneficiaries who were selected through the computerised draw process. Dr Chaudhari also said the construction of the flats would be completed soon and beneficiaries would be given the possession.

At the outset, Gaikwadi informed about the ‘Swapnaniketan’ project wherein he said 20 percent of the project has been completed and the entire flats will be completed by December next. Applications were invited on the NMC portal and 1819 people evinced interest for 480 flats. The entire process was completed in four rounds and the list of beneficiaries and the combined waiting list was later displayed. The selected beneficiaries were informed about the flats through SMS on their registered mobiles and the list will be published on www.nmcnagpur.gov.in.

The list of selected beneficiaries and the combined waiting list will also be displayed in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana room at NMC Headquarters. The flats would have 28.21 sq.mtr./303.65 sq.ft. and are 1 BHK units. Total construction cost is Rs 11.51 lakh (estimated) and Rs 2.50 lakh as subsidy. The final price for the beneficiary is Rs 9,01,845. Apart from this additional charges have to be paid for electric meter, GST, registry cost, stamp duty, society deposit, agreement sale deed.

