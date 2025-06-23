PCE Students to Lead Cyber Security Awareness Under ‘Cyber Shiksha for Cyber Suraksha’

Advertisement



Nagpur: Four students from Priyadarshini College of Engineering (PCE), Nagpur have been selected as club officers for the prestigious ‘Cyber Shiksha for Cyber Suraksha’ campaign, conducted by Quick Heal Foundation. The selected students Manthan Tighare (President), Satya Bisen (Secretary), Danish Sheikh (Media Director), and Aditya Mishra (Activity Director) will lead cyber security awareness efforts under this national-level initiative.

The students underwent an intensive training and orientation session at the Quick Heal Foundation office located in Viman Nagar, Pune, where they were guided by Mrs. Anupama Katkar (Chairperson, Quick Heal Foundation), Mr. Ajay Shrike, Mrs. Gayatri Keskar and Mr. Dipu Singh. extended her best wishes to both students and faculty for their future contributions to cyber safety.

Over the next few days, Manthan Tighare (President), Satya Bisen (Secretary), Danish Sheikh (Media Director), and Aditya Mishra (Activity Director) will actively engage in spreading awareness about cybercrime prevention and digital safety across various social groups through outreach activities and educational sessions.

For effective implementation of the campaign, Dr. Bhagyashree Dharaskar has been appointed as the SPOC and Coordinator.

Principal Dr. Shrikrishna Dhale remarked,

“The selected students should fulfil their social responsibilities along with their academic journey.”

Senior dignitaries including Dr. Satish Chaturvedi (Chairman, LTJSS), Dr. Abha Chaturvedi (Secretary, LTJSS), Shri Dushyant Chaturvedi (Director – Governing Body, LTJSS), Shri Abhijit Deshmukh (Director, LTJSS), Dr. Vivek Nanoti (Director of Engineering, LTJSS), and Dr. Shrikrishna Dhale (Principal, PCE) congratulated the selected students on this remarkable achievement.