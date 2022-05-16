“Pay Rs 8L compensation to woman who lost son in accident,” HC to SECR Nagpur

Nagpur: The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court has directed South East Central Railway, Nagpur to pay Rs 8 lakh compensation to a woman whose son had died in a railway accident back in May 2018.
Justice Makrand Karnik pronounced this verdict and also approved 6% interest from the date of mishap.
Following the death of her son Ravindra, who had boarded the Kamakhya Express from Gondia to reach Kamptee on May 14, 2018, his mother Ratta Meshram had approached the HC.
Ravindra was reportedly standing on the door as the train was crowded. However, due to sudden pus he fell down from the train near Tumsar Road Railway Station and died of severe injuries.
Earlier, Ratta had filed an application in the Nagpur Bench of the Railway Claims Tribunal, seeking compensation. However, her application was rejected on February 8, 2021.
Subsequently, Ratta filed an appeal in the HC. The HC granted relief to the victim’s month in the view of several legal issues.