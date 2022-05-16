Body found at Sai Mandir on Pardi-Punapur Road, murder suspected

Advertisement

Nagpur: A blood soaked body of a man was found at Sai Mandir on Pardi-Punapur Road under Pardi Police Station here, on Monday morning. The body has not been identified yet.

According to police sources, some locals who went to pay a visit to Sai Mandir on Monday morning, first spotted the body. They, subsequently, alerted the Police Control Room. Acting swiftly on the inputs, the squad of Pardi Police rushed to the spot.