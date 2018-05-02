Pay pending water dues or face stern action, NMC warns defaulters

Nagpur: The cash-strapped Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is facing more and more financial trouble due dismal recovery of water tax dues. Apart from the citizens, the defaulters include a number of government offices. The poor recovery could lead to many water projects being stalled. Faced with the disturbing situation, the Water Works Committee of NMC has warned of stern action against the defaulters who failed to clear their pending water bill dues.

However, while pressing for stringent measures to recover overdue water bills, the Water Works Committee has also proposed floating of Abhay Yojana for waiver of penal charges to encourage defaulters to pay up. The contradictory stand was taken by Sandeep Gavai, Chairman of the Committee on Thursday during the meeting of the subject committee at the Standing Committee Hall at Civil Lines.

Gavai directed officials to step up recovery of arrears of water bills pending since long, especially the arrears of institutional customers, including Government offices with urgency. Since the civic body needs to undertake several projects, the recovery needs to be improved further.

The meeting was attended by Superintendent Engineer Shweta Banerjee, Executive Engineer Manoj Ganvir along with OCWand WAPCOS officials were present. Along with other issues, Gavai in the same meeting also directed officials to prepare a proposal for ‘Abhay Yojana’ for the recovery of overdue water bills. The proposal regarding the scheme should be prepared by the Water Supply Department and sent to the Municipal Commissioner for approval.

Customers who have paid regular water bills till December 31, 2019, should get a discount, especially of the bills during COVID19 period. In case of regular defaulters, NMC should prepare a list and promptly disconnect the water supply at their premises, Gavai said.

The meeting reviewed the 24X7 water supply scheme in which 67 command areas have been formed. Work in 30 command areas has been completed. A Rs 78 crore proposal for laying pipelines and other works has been sent to the State Government for sanction.