Now, all City Survey offices in State to go online

Nagpur: Now, there would be no need for citizens to visit City Survey offices for procuring vital documents such as property card, 7/12 extract (record of rights), copy of mutation in land records etc. The Settlement Commissioner and Director of Land Records N K Sudhanshu announced that all City Survey offices in the State would go online. This move will save the needy people from making rounds frequently to get their work done.

Sudhanshu is on tour of Nagpur Division. Ravindra Thakare, District Collector, Nishikant Sukey, Additional Collector, Balasaheb Kale, Deputy Director of Land Records, Gajanan Daberao, District Superintendent of Land Records, met him at Ravi Bhavan here on Thursday.

During the discussion, the Director of Land Records made the announcement regarding City Survey offices going online. The land records for rural areas have already been made available online. In 2019, the Department of Land Records had made available digitally signed 7/12 extracts. In 2020, the State Government allowed online access to farmers to Form 8A, the document of ownership of land. Now, City Survey offices are set to go online.

The Settlement Commissioner and Director of Land Records dwelt on E-Pik (crop) digital services. According to him, farmers needed to furnish accurate information online for this particular service to facilitate the Government in extending benefits of various schemes to them. Thakare briefed the Settlement Commissioner about the E-Pik project being implemented on pilot basis at Kamptee in Nagpur district. He said that the project would benefit not only Gram Panchayat but also the villagers. Citizens can furnish the information digitally. The farmers can furnish accurate information and avail of the service by visiting the website digitalsatbara.mahabhumi.gov.in, he added.