Pawar disappoints rank and file as he declines march to Rashtrapati Bhawan

Advertisement

As Maratha strongman, Sharad Pawar has politely declined his candidature for the forthcoming Presidential election on July 18, he has virtually disappointed rank and file of not only his party NCP but people of Maharashtra.

Well before the scheduled meeting of non-NDA parties convened at the initiative of West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee tomorrow (Wednesday), Pawar had called his party colleagues mostly Ministers in Maharashtra government along with his trusted lieutenant Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel, at his residence in Mumbai yesterday and thoroughly discussed the Presidential election.

In a loud and clear message, Pawar expressed his inability to contest the

electron on July 18, saying his party does not have sufficient number.This is for the second time Pawar has declined the candidature. In year 2017 also he had reportedly said a firm NO to be first citizen of the country.

In the circumstances,now it will be keen to watch what happens in tomorrow’s meeting at the behest of Mamata Banerjee in Delhi. Though she has roaped in some Chief Ministers of non-BJP or NDA governments for tomorrow’s meeting but it all depends what would be the response.

Though none of the top leader or party has commented upon participation in meeting as the same time no negative reaction has also been noticed. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had shown interest in Sharad Pawar occupying the highest office of the country. One of his trusted colleague met Pawar in Mumbai to extend support.

Though not averse to the idea of Pawar becoming Rashtrapati, Congress played safe and offered him full support when top leader Mallikarjun Kharge had discussed the issue with him during Rajya Sabha polls. Tomorrow’s meeting is crucial for non_NDA parties when Mamata Banerjee hosts it.

Joseph Rao – Senior Journalist

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement