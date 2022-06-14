Published On : Tue, Jun 14th, 2022

Inflammable parcel triggers blast at Nagpur GPO

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed General Post Office (GPO) Nagpur, after an inflammable parcel triggered a blast in the vicinity here, on Tuesday.

Acting swiftly on the inputs, squad of Zone 2 cops led by DCP rushed to the spot. Officials of Fire Department also reached the spot. Cops have launched investigations in this matter. Fortunately, no casualties reported in the incident.

