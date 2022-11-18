Paw matter: NMC gives owners 90-day deadline to register their pet dogs

The civic body has warned of action against dog owners if they failed to register their pets within the deadline

Nagpur: Amid the raging debate over stray dog menace, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has asked the owners to register their pet dogs within 90 days. The civic body has warned of action against dog owners if they failed to register their pets within the deadline.

Further, it has invited expression of interest regarding animal birth control and anti-rabies vaccination of stray dogs. Dr Gajendra Mahalle, Officiating Deputy Commissioner and Director, Solid Waste Management Department of NMC, issued a public notice on Thursday asking the dog-owners to register their pet dogs at NMC’s Zone Offices. The details in this regard have been made available on NMC’s website.

“If a dog owner is keeping a dog without registration or if such a complaint is received, action will be taken against the concerned dog owner as per rules,” the circular stated. As per the detailed circular on the NMC website, the registration charges for pet dogs have been fixed at Rs 500 per year. A family can keep a maximum of three pet dogs. Families having more than three pet dogs will have to obtain a special permit.

In case of Indian breeds, registration charges will be Rs 200 per annum. If an Indian pet dog is sterilised, the annual registration charges will be waived. If a non-Indian breed pet dog is sterilised, the registration charges applicable will be Rs 200 per annum. The dog-owners will have to pay a fine up to Rs 20,000 if he/she furnishes fake certificates regarding sterilisation/vaccination of pet dogs. Similarly, the veterinarian issuing sterilisation certificate without performing the procedure will have to pay a fine up to Rs 20,000.

The dog-owners who do not register their dogs within 90 days, will be penalised Rs 5 per day after the said deadline. NMC will issue notices to the dog-owners who do not register their pet dogs. If the owners do not register their pet dog despite giving some time as mentioned in the first notice, NMC will impose a penalty of Rs 5,000 from them.

The NMC guidelines state that the dog-owners must keep their dogs on the leash, have muzzles, and also carry poop stick to clean up the dog poop to ensure cleanliness while roaming around with pet dogs. Meanwhile, NMC has also invited expression of interest proposals from registered animal welfare organisations recognised by Animal Welfare Board of India for carrying out animal birth control and anti-rabies vaccination of stray dogs. NMC has a fixed rate of Rs 1,600 per dog in the jurisdiction of NMC. The last date for submission of the proposal is November 30. The expression of interest proposals received till then shall be opened on December 2.

