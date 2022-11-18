Has repeat of kind of infamous Akku Yadav lynching case averted in Nagpur?

A naked man threatening to rape women thrashed by angry mob in Kalamna. Cops rescue the lewd man in time

Nagpur: Was Nagpur on the verge of witnessing the repeat of the macabre incident in which the notorious goon Akku Yadav was lynched by a mob of angry women and others in Nagpur court? Kalamna police reportedly foiled such an attempt on Wednesday night, according to a report in local media.

It all happened that an angry mob attempted to lynch a naked man who was threatening rape women triggeri9ng tension in the locality. Timely action by Kalamna police saved the man named Ratnakar alias Balya Lonare (39) who was thrashed by enraged crowd. He has been booked for outraging modesty of a woman and criminal intimidation. After this incident, police have increased patrolling in the area.

According to the report, on Wednesday night, a 65-year old woman was standing near her house when the accused Balya came there. He was totally naked and started making lewd comments and hurling abuses at the woman. He also called his friend Harish Khanorkar there. Khanorkar also started threatening and abusing women. Even on earlier occasions, Balya had indulged in the same nasty acts. Within no time, people in the area, mostly women, gathered. They surrounded Balya’s house. They were shouting “Akku Yadav kar do” and started beating Balya. Seeing the high tempers, Khanorkar fled the spot, the report stated.

Kalamna police learnt of the development and rushed to the spot where they tried to pacify the crowd and rescued Balya. People started shouting about setting Balya’s house ablaze. But the police warned not to take the law into their hands. Cops arrested Balya and registered a case against him.

The report further said that the people in the area are furious over this incident. They claimed that because of the accused Balya, women in the area are scared and hesitate to leave their house. Balya also allegedly harasses minor girls. Currently police have launched a search to nab Khanorkar.

According to locals, Balya and his accomplices are addicted to MD drugs and even the police are aware of this but they do not take action. Many criminals in the area consume MD and other drugs, claimed the locals.

