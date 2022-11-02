Paw lovers criticise NMC’s decision; feed stray dogs regardless

Nagpur: Dog lovers in the city are currently furious over Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s new rule regarding feeding of stray dogs.

The NMC has started slapping fines of Rs 200 on those who are feeding the stray animals in public places and register police complaints if found to be a repeated offender or obstruct the civic body from catching such animals.

However, citizens were not very pleased with the decision implemented by the local body authority and started criticising the decision in no time. “Should we just leave them to die?” one of the citizens said while protesting the implementation of the decision.

Advertisement

The court order claims that if one wants to feed the strays, he/she can take the stray into their personal compound and feed them or register them with the NMC. One can also adopt the canine or put them in shelter homes where they can take care of the vaccination, health, food etc.

After the decision, the city has been divided—one section hailing the decision, the other, criticising it. A part of the city has been fed up with the increasing dog menace in the society and are quite pleased with the High Court’s order.

However, how is NMC going to find a permanent solution to this problem and keep the citizens satisfied remains to be seen.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement