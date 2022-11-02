Lunar Eclipse: When to watch 2022’s last sky event in Nagpur?

Nagpur: After the latest partial Solar Eclipse, it’s time for the Lunar Eclipse on November 8, 2022. A total lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, earth, and moon are aligned. During this complete Chandra Grahan, the Moon enters the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow called Umbra.

According to reports, this total Lunar Eclipse will be visible in India and various other Asian countries. Also, this will be the last lunar eclipse of 2022 and the next one will be seen in 2025.

Nagpurians can watch the Lunar Eclipse between 5.32 pm and 7.26 pm (1.54 hours) , informed Astronomy Professor Suresh Chopne, president of Sky Watch Group.

This year Lunar Eclipse 2022 will be visible in all parts of the World under the Night Sky and there are no special instructions to watch it. You can observe Lunar Eclipse 8 November 2022 with naked eyes and then see the Blood Moon Beauty.

