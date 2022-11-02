Fadnavis is misleading people on Vedanta-Foxconn project: Congress

Mumbai: Atul Londhe, Chief Spokesperson of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Wednesday charged the Bharatiya Janata Party of misleading people in Maharashtra over the Vedanta-Foxconn project. “This project has gone to Gujarat only because of the failure of the Shinde Fadnavis government, but a desperate attempt is being made to blame it on the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government,” he said.

“Vedanta and Vedanta-Foxconn are two separate projects but the Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis is deliberately trying to create confusion about it”, said Londhe. Speaking in this regard, Londhe said that Fadnavis gave false information regarding Vedanta’s investment in the press conference. Vedanta’s project came and went during Fadnavis’s time, that project was for mobile while Vedanta-Foxconn was a project of Rs 1.56 lakh crore investment 1 lakh employment generation. This project was for Semiconductor. In this regard, a high-level meeting of secretaries was held on July 15, 2022. Six-seven departmental secretaries participated in this meeting. In this high-level meeting, it was decided how much and what kind of concessions should be given to Vedanta-Foxconn. It was decided to give concessions in water, electricity, land, and various taxes, Londhe claimed.

“In the Vedanta-Foxconn case, a person applied under Right to Information Act and that person was given information by the evening of the same day giving special speed service. Fadnavis has been doing the despicable form of lying again and again and he has done the same through RTI. This struggle is going on to hide the mistakes we have made. The Shinde-Fadnavis Government is working to hide the mistakes. During the Fadnavis era, contracts worth Rs 16 lakh crore were signed but not even an investment of Rs. 16 was made,” the MPCC spokesperson said.

