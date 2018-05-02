Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Mar 5th, 2020
    Featured

    Enjoy the Perfect ‘Rang Barse’ Experience in Hyderabad

     

    This year’s Holi is on 9th March, and almost everyone is waiting for this fun-filled festival of colours. And, those who are planning to celebrate their Holi in Hyderabad, you are in for a treat.

    Also called as “The city of pearls,” Hyderabad leaves no stones unturned in mesmerizing thousands of travellers from around the globe who visit to explore the city & to celebrate multiple festivals. The town is a great destination to celebrate your Holi this year with your family or gang of friends. Moreover, there is no need to fret about the travelling troubles, renting and booking self-drive cars in Hyderabad is as easy as it sounds. Innovative car rental companies in Hyderabad like Zoomcar are making it easier for travellers to rent out hatchbacks, sedans, comfortable MUVs and big SUVs at minimal costs. And the affordability is cherry on the top.

    We are confident, experiencing the beautiful architectural heritage, cool-happening party spots, hyper-modern mall and gorgeous parks in Hyderabad, will leave you spellbound.

     

    Explore these fantastic places in Hyderabad to make your Holi Unforgettable

    Nampally

    Enjoy cool Holi festivals & go crazy

    Nampally is one of the biggest inner-cities of Hyderabad and is filled to the brim with sightseeing like gorgeous lakes, archeological museums, centuries-old Sufi shrine & Islamic architectures. It is well-connected by road and rail. We recommend roaming around the city in self-drive cars provided by multiple car rental companies in Hyderabad. Renting a self-drive car in Hyderabad not only helps you get to your destination comfortably but also saves you quite some travelling money.

    While you are in Nampally, visit Exhibition Grounds to witness the crazy Holi festivals. You won’t forget the insane experience!

    Nizam Museum

    A place with the Rich History

    A must-visit place in Hyderabad, Nizam Museum, takes you back to the opulence of Nizam’s lives and rich history of Hyderabad. Located in the Purani Haveli, it has a vast collection of memoirs, gifts, souvenirs from all over the world. The museum was created on the wish of last & the 7th Nizam, Asaf Jah VII.

    Experience the rich history of the Nizam Museum after a crazy Holi party. The place is easily reachable by cab or bus. Moreover, there are a countless number of self-drive cars in Hyderabad. In case, you are more in numbers, opting for 10 seater car rental in Hyderabad like Toyota Innova, Maruti Ertiga will make your travelling supremely cozy and comfortable.

    Charminar

    Witness the unique cultural heritage from the land of Nizams

    Built by Sultan Mohammed QuliQutb Shah in the year 1951, Charminar is no doubt an epitome of beauty and cultural diversity. This architectural treasure is a complete yes and a must-have in your travel list when visiting Hyderabad.

    Situated in the heart of the city of Hyderabad, it is effortless to reach here. If you’re a group of 2-6 members, then booking among a plethora of reliable self-drive cars in Hyderabad would an ideal choice. Have like 9 members in your gang? Be at ease, just book a self-drive Innova in Hyderabad, and you are ready to roll!

    We repeat, this place is not to miss at any cost!

     

    This Holi Give Yourself A “Hyderabadi Flavor”

    Hyderabad has too much to explore. From architectural treasures to modern festive parties, there is something for everyone. Experience a culturally rich city without compromising your comfort. Always opt for the best self-drive car rental in Hyderabad, for instance, Zoomcar, that helps you book & rent a comfortable self-drive car in a go and offers 24*7 roadside assistance service without having any hidden costs.

    Now that we are done with the talks, it’s time for the ACTION! Gather your gang, pack your bags, book your self-drive ride & get rolling! Hyderabad is waiting for you this Holi!

     

