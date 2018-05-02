Enjoy the Perfect ‘Rang Barse’ Experience in Hyderabad

This year’s Holi is on 9th March, and almost everyone is waiting for this fun-filled festival of colours. And, those who are planning to celebrate their Holi in Hyderabad, you are in for a treat.

Also called as "The city of pearls," Hyderabad leaves no stones unturned in mesmerizing thousands of travellers from around the globe who visit to explore the city & to celebrate multiple festivals. The town is a great destination to celebrate your Holi this year with your family or gang of friends.

We are confident, experiencing the beautiful architectural heritage, cool-happening party spots, hyper-modern mall and gorgeous parks in Hyderabad, will leave you spellbound.

Explore these fantastic places in Hyderabad to make your Holi Unforgettable

Nampally

Enjoy cool Holi festivals & go crazy

Nampally is one of the biggest inner-cities of Hyderabad and is filled to the brim with sightseeing like gorgeous lakes, archeological museums, centuries-old Sufi shrine & Islamic architectures. It is well-connected by road and rail.

While you are in Nampally, visit Exhibition Grounds to witness the crazy Holi festivals.

While you are in Nampally, visit Exhibition Grounds to witness the crazy Holi festivals. You won’t forget the insane experience!

Nizam Museum

A place with the Rich History

A must-visit place in Hyderabad, Nizam Museum, takes you back to the opulence of Nizam’s lives and rich history of Hyderabad. Located in the Purani Haveli, it has a vast collection of memoirs, gifts, souvenirs from all over the world. The museum was created on the wish of last & the 7th Nizam, Asaf Jah VII.

Experience the rich history of the Nizam Museum after a crazy Holi party. The place is easily reachable by cab or bus.

Charminar

Witness the unique cultural heritage from the land of Nizams

Built by Sultan Mohammed QuliQutb Shah in the year 1951, Charminar is no doubt an epitome of beauty and cultural diversity. This architectural treasure is a complete yes and a must-have in your travel list when visiting Hyderabad.

Situated in the heart of the city of Hyderabad, it is effortless to reach here.

We repeat, this place is not to miss at any cost!

This Holi Give Yourself A “Hyderabadi Flavor”

Hyderabad has too much to explore. From architectural treasures to modern festive parties, there is something for everyone.

Now that we are done with the talks, it's time for the ACTION! Gather your gang, pack your bags & get rolling! Hyderabad is waiting for you this Holi!