Nagpur: A young man, Harish Dhondabaji Jode (28), became a victim of cyber crime, losing Rs 1 lakh related to his passport application. The incident took place in Wathoda police jurisdiction.

The incident came to light after a complaint was filed by Jode, a resident of Mahakalkar Layout, Kharbi, at Wathoda Police Station. According to the complaint, Jode had applied for a passport and received a message stating that his passport was being processed.

Advertisement

In the meantime, he received a phone call from a cyber criminal who asked him to click on the link and pay Rs 5 to get a fast delivery of the passport. When Jode clicked the link, Rs 1 lakh was debited from his bank account in three transactions. Wathoda police registered a case of cheating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement