Nagpur: Prince Tuli, the estranged husband of model-turned-Bollywood actress Yukta Mookhey, had his Police Custody Remand (PCR) extended by a day by the vacation court on Sunday. Tuli, who was arrested from a prestigious five-star hotel in Mumbai on Friday, was produced in Nagpur Court as his initial PCR period expired on Sunday.

The Ambazari Police had apprehended Prince Tuli following a complaint lodged by a middle-aged woman, accusing him of outraging her modesty at her residence on May 16. The 54-year-old woman alleged that Tuli not only behaved inappropriately but also threatened her with severe consequences.

The Ambazari Police promptly registered a case against Prince Tuli under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on the victim’s complaint. The investigation was underway, and Tuli’s custody was sought to facilitate further questioning and gathering of evidence.

During the court proceedings, the vacation court considered the request made by the Ambazari Police for an extension of Tuli’s custody. The court granted the extension, allowing the police an additional day to continue their interrogation and complete their investigation.

