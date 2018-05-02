    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Passengers to Delhi airport to be randomly tested

    Passengers at Delhi Airport – arriving from the states witnessing a Covid surge – may be tested randomly and “those found positive shall be mandatorily quarantined,” officials have said.

    A notice shared on Twitter by the Delhi International Airport Limited or DIAL read: “As per the latest govt mandate, District Disaster Management Authorities shall conduct random COVID-19 testing of passengers coming from the states where the cases are increasing. (sic).”

    After collection of samples, the travellers would be allowed to exit, it added. However, “those passengers who are found positive shall be mandatorily quarantined as per the protocol of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,” it stressed. —


