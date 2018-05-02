3 juvenile boys ram bike on traffic cop in Lakadganj

Nagpur: In an audacious act, three bike-borne juvenile boys rammed their two-wheeler on a traffic policeman on duty and injured him seriously when he signalled them to stop. The incident took place in Lakadganj police jurisdiction on Tuesday noon.

The complainant, Pramod Haribhau Khambalkar (40), attached to Lakadganj Traffic Branch, was on duty near Railway Crossing, in Wardhaman Nagar around 12 noon on Tuesday. He spotted three juvenile boys aged 15, 16, and 17, riding on a bike triple seat. Pramod signalled them to stop. But instead of heeding to his signal, the rider rammed the two-wheeler onto the cop. As result, Pramod fell on the road with forceful impact and suffered injuries on his back, waist, hand fingers and leg. The accused juveniles not only injured the traffic policeman but also obstructed him from performing his official duty.

Lakadganj Woman PSI Patil, based on Pramod’s complaint booked the accused trio under Sections 279, 332, 353, 427, 504, 34 of the IPC read with Sections 184, 134, 177 of Motor Vehicles Act. Whether the accused juveniles have been detained or not could not be ascertained.



