Passengers in a fix as fog, congestion delay trains by hours

Nagpur: Passengers of Nagpur travelling in long distance trains are in a fix as the time table of Mail/Express trains has gone haywire due to foggy conditions in Northern parts of the country and also, due to congestion on tracks, media reports said.

While the Grand Trunk route is facing its yearly problem due to low visibility in New Delhi and other parts of the country, on Howrah-Mumbai route, the bunching of trains due to capacity constraints has hit the movement of trains hard. Passenger carrying trains are running 10 to 12 hours late, spoiling the plans of travellers who have no other option, but continue with their journey.

Advertisement

However, in the shorter route, people are preferring to travel by their own vehicles rather than wasting time sitting in trains that are taking five to six hours to reach Gondia ex-Nagpur. Even Railway personnel said, they are using their four-wheelers rather than wasting precious time as the route in South East Central Railway (SECR) is jam-packed owing to pressure of coal rakes. Even as capacity addition works are on, the traffic has already grown manifold resulting in bunching of trains on the tracks.

Over three dozen trains were running late by several hours as Railways tried to balance the pressure of loading and regulating the movement of long distance Mail/Express trains. In Northern parts of the country, the trains are running at bare minimum speed as visibility is very poor and hence, safety gets priority that hits the time tabled run of the Mail/Express trains.

For the passengers at mid station, there is no reliable information as to the arrival of long distance trains as position is updated not so frequently. Many of them have to spend hours together waiting for the train to arrive as even the division Operations Control has no idea of the position of the Mail/Express. With chilly wind blowing all over the country, people are fretting due to lack of facilities at stations where waiting halls are jam-packed and there is little comfort in such harsh conditions, reports said.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement