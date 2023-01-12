Orange City Crafts Mela at SCZCC from January 13

Nagpur: The South Central Zone Cultural Centre (SCZCC) is conducting the 29th Orange City Crafts Mela-cum-Folk Dance Festival from January 13 to 22 at SCZCC premises in Civil Lines, Nagpur, informed Dr Deepak Khirwadkar, Director, SCZCC in a press conference.

Handicraft from all over the country will be exhibited during the exhibition whereas tribal and folk artists from every corner of India will participate in this 10-day event. Dr Brijesh Dixit, Managing Director,Maha Metro will inaugurate the exhibition on January 13 at 6 pm. Ravindra Thakre, Additional Commissioner, Tribal Development Board, Nagpur and Sanjay Dashpute, Chief Engineer, PWD will be the guests of honour.

The exhibition will remain open to the public from 2 pm to 9:30 pm daily. The folk dance programme will be held from 6:30 pm daily. More than 150 varieties of handicrafts will be displayed for the visitors and they can buy it also. More than 200 artists from across the country will participate in this event.

Saungi Mukhwate, Dangi dance, Hojagiri dance, Bihu dance, Bhapang song, Chitkor dance, Kaksar Godi will be held during January 13 to 17 at 6.30 pm onwards. On January 18, a fashion show by Divyang students of SVK Shikshan Sanstha will be the major attraction of the event. Siddhi Dhamal dance, Raif Dance, Teratali, Gusadi dance, Chhau dance, Khapri dance and Rannapappa dance will be performed by artists from January 19 to 22.

