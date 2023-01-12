Authorities crackdown on sale & use of nylon manja for kite flying in Nagpur

Nagpur: With Makar Sankranti approaching fast and kite flying at its peak, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) as well as the district administration have cracked down on the sale of harmful nylon manja. Meanwhile, social organisations also are doing their bit by taking up awareness campaigns against the use of nylon manja for kite-flying during the festival.

NMC’s Nuisance Detection Squad took action against six establishments on Wednesday and recovered a fine of Rs 35,000 over violations relating to nylon manja and use of plastics. As per the official press release, the squad seized 100 plastic kites too from Om Sai Patang Stores.

Advertisement

Radhakrishnan B, Municipal Commissioner, has appealed to the people not to use nylon manja. The use, sale, handling, and storage of nylon manja is legally punishable. Those indulging in such acts will face action as per the rules, he added.

This nylon manja made from artificial materials/plastic may cause serious injuries to human beings and birds. The possibility of loss of life also cannot be ruled out. Hence, the sellers and users both should desist from using nylon manja, added the Municipal Commissioner.

Under the initiative taken by the district administration led by Dr Vipin Itankar, District Collector, students in as many as 4,100 schools in NMC limits, Zilla Parishad area, and municipal councils in the district took the oath of not using nylon manja. “I shall not use ‘nylon manja’ while flying kites, and will not allow others also to use it,” they took the oath.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Youth Congress office-bearers and workers led by Wasim Khan staged demonstrations against nylon manja at Ashi Nagar Zone office of NMC. They also burned a couple of chakris of nylon manja. Sushant Ganbir, Feroz Khan, Nisand Indurkar, Danish Baba, Umesh Dakhore, Pawan Chandpurkar, Zeeshan Khan, Kshitij Sakhare, Sanya Bawangade, Anil Gupta, Surendra Ramteke, Anil Gupta, Rahul Meshram, Yash Bawangade, Nandu Satpute, Aniket Kumbhare, Sarfaraz Khan, Vijay Sakhare, Naved Sheikh and others participated in the demonstrations.

King Cobra Organisation Youth Force led by founder Arvindkumar Ratudi took up an awareness campaign in various schools, against use of ‘nylon manja’. The office-bearers and members of the organisation urged the people not to use it, and also appealed to the Police Department, NMC, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, and Forest Department to act in coordination with each other and curb the use of the harmful thread.

The organisation has arranged for free first aid and ambulance for those getting injured due to nylon manja. Those needing this help may contact the organisation on 9049550854, 9021481639, 9503069860, stated Ratudi through a press release.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement