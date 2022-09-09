Passengers face horrid time as platforms of Duronto Exp changed twice at Nagpur Station

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Nagpur Railway Station witnessed chaos on Thursday as the platform of 12290 Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express was suddenly changed forcing passengers to scramble to Platform No. 3 and curse the railway administration. The elders among the passengers faced a horrid time due to the sudden change of platform. Though the railway administration regretted the move, the passengers faced a lot of hardships.

The Duronto Express departs from Nagpur to Mumbai at 8.40 pm from Platform No. 8. Most of the passengers travelling in this train are aware of the platform. Hence all the passengers reached Platform No. 8 as usual. Before Duronto Express, Shalimar Express arrived at Platform No. 8. However, suddenly the engine of Shalimar Express developed a snag. Hence Duronto Express was diverted to Platform No. 6. As soon as the announcement was made to this effect, there was chaos among passengers. The elderly passengers found themselves helpless.

But more trouble was in store for the passengers. When the passengers anyhow reached Platform No. 6, announcement was made again that Duronto Express will depart from Platform No. 3. This move left the passengers red-faced with simmering anger. They resorted to strong protest.



The passengers were forced to rush to Platform No. 3 helplessly. The elders were helped by RPF jawans. The jawans also faced the wrath of the passengers. The Duronto Express finally departed at 9.08 pm with passengers cursing the railway administration for all trouble they faced due to change in platforms twice.

